Lancaster & Morecambe pubs get 3 out of 5 hygiene score

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows new ratings for two pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Both the Fox & Goose at Newlands Road, Lancaster, and The Pier Hotel, in Marine Road Central, Morecambe, were given a 3 out of 5 rating for their food hygiene standards.

The following ratings were also given to cafes:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker.

• Rated 3: German Doner Kebab, Penny Street, Lancaster.

• Rated 3: Positive Futures Cafe, Cameron House, White Cross Industrial Estate, Lancaster.

And there are new scores for a couple of takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sweet 'n' Sour, Lancaster Road, Morecambe.

• Rated 4: Millstone Chippy, Alexandra Road, Lancaster.

Meanwhile, The Deli restaurant at Lancaster University was given a 3 score after assessment on February 11.