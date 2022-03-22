Lancaster & Morecambe pubs get 3 out of 5 hygiene score
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to pubs, restaurants and takeaways following the latest inspections.
Both the Fox & Goose at Newlands Road, Lancaster, and The Pier Hotel, in Marine Road Central, Morecambe, were given a 3 out of 5 rating for their food hygiene standards.
The following ratings were also given to cafes:
• Rated 3: German Doner Kebab, Penny Street, Lancaster.
• Rated 3: Positive Futures Cafe, Cameron House, White Cross Industrial Estate, Lancaster.
And there are new scores for a couple of takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sweet 'n' Sour, Lancaster Road, Morecambe.
• Rated 4: Millstone Chippy, Alexandra Road, Lancaster.
Meanwhile, The Deli restaurant at Lancaster University was given a 3 score after assessment on February 11.
A score of 3 means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory with 5 being very good.