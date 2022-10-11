Lancaster clothing shop launches new exhibitions showcasing artists

Live Young Play Hard (LYPH) is owned and run by Heysham-based fashion designer Fred Edmondson.

The fashion designer has previously worked for the likes of Paul Smith, All Saints and Tommy Hilfiger, living in Tokyo, London, New York and Amsterdam.

Together with his wife Jemma, Fred set up the contemporary clothing brand six years ago, and the pair later decided to open a shop in Lancaster.

And they have now gone a step further, inviting local and international artists to display their work in the Penny Street shop.

The artwork will be on show on a monthly basis for two days at a time.

"We wanted to get local artists and talent involved," Fred said. "One a month we will open the shop to local or international artists to showcase their work."

And since announcing the idea a fortnight ago, the shop has already been booked up until May next year.

"I don't think anybody else is doing this for free in town and I think it's really important right now to give space and freedom to artists to show their work," Fred added.

The most recent exhibition featured work by fine artist William Doe, who uses different ideas and mediums ranging from oil paintings to performance art and collage.

Within the exhibition, Will displayed work from two projects, ‘Ground Control’ and ‘Cyborg 2060 Fashionista’.

