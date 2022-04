The Whale Tail Cafe at Single Step, Penny Street, was handed a four out of five rating after assessment on March 21.

And Pitt Stop Takeaway at Lancaster Bus Station, in Damside Street, was also given a score of four on March 21.

Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with a 5 score being the highest.

Food hygiene ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency.