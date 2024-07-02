Lancaster business announces date and venue for its popular annual fashion show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster boutique’s popular annual fashion show will be making a welcome return this autumn.

The Renes event will be held on Thursday September 26 in the award winning Arkholme Village Hall, which is set in the heart of the Lune Valley and promises a stunning setting for the show.

Westmorland Mencap Society will once again be hosting what is set to be a fabulous evening of fashion, fun and fizz. Not forgetting of course, the wonderful homemade canapes which always go down a treat – and all whilst supporting a very worthy cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests are asked to arrive by 6pm when they will be served with a glass of prosecco and canapes.

Renes of Lancaster is getting ready for its popular annual fashion show.

The Renes fashion show will start promptly at 7pm followed by the raffle at 8pm with a chance to win some fabulous prizes donated by local companies, with all proceeds also going to the Westmorland Mencap Society.

"The bar will still be open too if you fancy another tipple and a top up on the canapes,” say Renes.

“Once again, we hope you will be inspired as our beautiful live models will showcase our stunning collections on the catwalk and if something takes your eye, there will be a little incentive for you to pop in the shop within a month after the event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be available soon from Renes Fashion so if you’d like to attend, please call Renes on 01524 32971 or message them on social media and they will reserve you a ticket.

You may need to be quick though as the event is always a sellout.

Renes annual fashion show 2024

Date: Thursday September 26 2024

6pm: Welcome glass of prosecco and canapes

7pm: Fashion show

8pm: Raffle, bar and canapes

Venue: Arkholme Village Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme LA6 1AS

About Mencap

Mencap provides personalised support to people with a learning disability and their families, and helps people with a learning disability to live happy and healthy lives.

About Arkholme Village Hall