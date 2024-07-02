Lancaster business announces date and venue for its popular annual fashion show
The Renes event will be held on Thursday September 26 in the award winning Arkholme Village Hall, which is set in the heart of the Lune Valley and promises a stunning setting for the show.
Westmorland Mencap Society will once again be hosting what is set to be a fabulous evening of fashion, fun and fizz. Not forgetting of course, the wonderful homemade canapes which always go down a treat – and all whilst supporting a very worthy cause.
Guests are asked to arrive by 6pm when they will be served with a glass of prosecco and canapes.
The Renes fashion show will start promptly at 7pm followed by the raffle at 8pm with a chance to win some fabulous prizes donated by local companies, with all proceeds also going to the Westmorland Mencap Society.
"The bar will still be open too if you fancy another tipple and a top up on the canapes,” say Renes.
“Once again, we hope you will be inspired as our beautiful live models will showcase our stunning collections on the catwalk and if something takes your eye, there will be a little incentive for you to pop in the shop within a month after the event.”
Tickets will be available soon from Renes Fashion so if you’d like to attend, please call Renes on 01524 32971 or message them on social media and they will reserve you a ticket.
You may need to be quick though as the event is always a sellout.
Renes annual fashion show 2024
Date: Thursday September 26 2024
6pm: Welcome glass of prosecco and canapes
7pm: Fashion show
8pm: Raffle, bar and canapes
Venue: Arkholme Village Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme LA6 1AS
About Mencap
Mencap provides personalised support to people with a learning disability and their families, and helps people with a learning disability to live happy and healthy lives.
About Arkholme Village Hall
Arkholme Village Hall was nominated for – and won – the prestigious Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Community Benefit Award in 2005.
