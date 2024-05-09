Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An artisan bakery in Lancaster has closed due to rising costs and a drop in sales.

Filbert’s Bakery at 20, King Street, Lancaster, announced their closure on Facebook on Wednesday much to the shock of everyone who buys their products.

A spokesman for Filbert’s Bakery said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have to tell you that we are closing the bakery, effective immediately.

“We have worked really hard to avoid this, and the team especially should be immensely proud of all they have achieved.

Filbert’s bakery in Lancaster city centre has closed down due to rising costs and a drop in sales.

“The decision has been taken out of our hands by the rising costs and drop in sales that many small businesses are facing.

“We are all shocked and distraught that it has come to this, so please be patient while we deal with the immediate work.

“Thank you all for your support over the last 11 years, we love you very much.”

Messages of support came flooding in.

Enda O’Regan said: “So very sorry to hear this and can’t imagine how difficult it is for you all! You have worked so hard, been so creative and such a nourishing part of our lives in Lancaster.”

Deb Soper said: “So sad. Your bakery is one of the few reasons for making the trip into Lancaster worthwhile. It'll be such a great loss to Lancaster and the community.

“Wishing you all love and good wishes.”

Sam Barnett-Cormack said: “So much love, sorrow and sympathy for the team. You and your marvellous baked goods will love forever in our memories.”

A business initiative has been set up to allow discussion between businesses in the Lancaster district and understand what is needed to sustain and improve the local economy in the wake of four local businesses going under.

Paolo Cusimano said on Totally Local Lancaster Facebook: “Filberts is a fantastic artisan baker with superb products and very well supported. Their closure is as a result of outside forces – extortionate utilities and other associated costs.

“We do not want to lose any others and that is why we launched the ‘Indivision' initiative.

"We want to find solutions together in the current business climate.”

Indivision meets on Thursday, May 16 at 3-1-5 Health Club at 5.30pm.