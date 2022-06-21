Lancashire supermarket gets set to mentor new food and drink businesses to mark 175th year

The Booths Accelerator project will be announced at the Fine Food North festival in Harrogate, a showcase of over 150 of the finest food and drink producers across the UK.

Booths is set to invest via mentorship, product and retail expertise, market access and targeted funding to help emerging food or drinks brands to achieve the next stage of their growth plans.

In celebration of 175 years of Booths and the spirit of the first EH Booth, The Booths Accelerator will offer a tailored programme of support to help grow, develop and sustain a food and drinks business of the future.

The company said because EH Booth, an orphan of little means, opened his first shop in Blackpool by borrowing £80 worth of stock from his previous employer, the firm wanted to champion new businesses.

Booths managing director Nigel Murray said: “Getting a new product to market or an idea into production is a challenge, just as it was in 1847 when Booths began. Some 81 per cent of food and drink start-ups don’t feel they get enough support from the industry. This initiative is set to change that, it’s our way of giving back, by sharing our insights, experience, and tactical investment to help the next generation of food businesses.

“Our suppliers, farmers and producers making great products are the key ingredients to the success of Booths. The original EH Booth’s desire to sell the very best goods he could find, still drives our business. We value the people and businesses who make exceptional food and drink and this initiative is to help nurture the food entrepreneurs of the future.”

Booths will invest in both funds and expertise to help an emerging food brand hit the next level by offering a tailored 12-month package of support and expertise to help develop their business or idea further.

While only one business will receive the ultimate support package, through the application process others could find their product gains a listing at Booths or they will receive valuable feedback and advice on how to get their product to market.