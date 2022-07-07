Preston-based food drink retailer Booths won 23 gold medals at the International Cheese Awards held at the Staffordshire Show Ground, Stafford.

The retailer founded in Blackpool celebrates its 175th year in business this summer and sources a range of artisan and speciality cheeses from cheesemakers across the UK and the continent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Booths has won 23 gold medals in the 2022 International Cheese and Dairy Awards

Among the gold medal winning cheese were Booths Brand cheeses including Booths Traditional Creamy and Crumbly Lancashire, Organic Stilton, and Booths PDO Farmhouse Cheddar.

Booths was also named Best Cheddar Cheese Retailer of the Year for the third year running, after showing a “lasting commitment to retailing quality artisan and territorial cheeses”.

Booths Cheese Buyer Alan Kirby said “We’re incredibly proud of the cheese we sell and delighted with our gold medals at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

"Booths has a great tradition of retailing superlative cheeses from suppliers who truly care about craft and quality.”

“The first EH Booth endeavoured to sell the very best good available served by first class assistants and 175 years later we stick to this tried and tested formula.

"We choose the best cheese to sell, but that’s just part of our excellence, our team of highly trained cheese counter staff help keep our cheese in top condition and give expert recommendations and friendly service.”