The UK arm of the business is bracing for tough weeks ahead ⚠️

Claire’s US parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week

UK stores face financial pressure with possible administration looming

Staff told to block bailiffs from removing goods and report their arrival

Gift cards no longer accepted, and working hours require manager approval

Future of nearly 300 UK stores uncertain amid failed sale talks and heavy debts

Shoppers could soon see a much-loved jewellery and accessories chain vanish from the high street as it faces mounting financial turmoil in the UK.

And now Claire’s Accessories – famous for its affordable earrings, hair accessories and on-the-spot ear piercings – has told managers that bailiffs may arrive at branches following the collapse of its US parent company.

Staff have been reportedly told by bosses at the retailer - which entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last week - to block bailiffs from removing goods and to immediately alert management if they appear, according to Retail Week.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a legal process that allows businesses to restructure while repaying debts.

But the trouble isn’t contained to America, and the UK arm, which operates almost 300 shops nationwide, is believed to be teetering on the brink of administration after efforts to sell the business stalled.

Retail Week also reports that staff have been told that gift cards can no longer be accepted as payment, and that working hours must now be pre-approved by managers – signs that the retailer is tightening operations as it battles for survival.

Industry sources say Claire’s has been under severe cost pressures, with a huge £355 million debt repayment due in December 2026 looming over the group.

Buyers once reported in interested in a purchase of the business – including Hilco Capital, the investment firm that owns Lakeland – are understood to have pulled out, put off by the scale of the challenges.

Restructuring specialists at Interpath Advisory have been exploring options for the UK business since last month, which could include finding a buyer for part or all of the chain, a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), or placing the business into administration.

Will Claire’s UK stores close?

For now, the UK stores remain open, but the fate of the high street favourite hanging in the balance.

The next few weeks could decide whether Claire’s survives as a familiar fixture, or becomes the latest casualty in Britain’s ongoing retail crisis.

If the UK business does enter administration, sales, stock clearances and store shutdowns could follow rapidly.

With gift cards reportedly already unusable, Claire’s customers may want to make any remaining returns or exchanges soon, while the chance remains.

