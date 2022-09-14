Harvest Market in Lancaster this Friday to celebrate harvest time

The market celebrates the harvest time, the bounty of local produce available in Lancaster district and the diversity of local food and crafts.

It brings local farmers and small independent businesses into the heart of Lancaster on the historic market square.

A variety of food stalls will ensure that no market visitors stay hungry and food producers will be offering local and seasonal produce to take home.

Market Square, Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

There will be crafts stalls selling ethical arts, gift items and creative upcycled items.

And there will be acoustic music throughout the day from local guitarist/singer David Woods and other musicians.

The FoodFutures Closing Loop climate action project will have stalls with information and activities around gleaning, cooking and composting.

The cooking stall will run several seasonal cooking demos with free tasters throughout the day, and a “disco soup” community cookup will create a tasty soup out of a mix of rescued surplus vegetables and locally, organically grown produce from The Plot.

Wrap Ninjas will be preparing hot wraps with a variety of fresh fillings and flavour combinations from around the world.

Backsbottom Farm will be selling apples, vinegar and woodcrafts.

La Petite Crêpe will be baking their delicious, seasonally-inspired French pancakes in sweet and savoury varieties.

Claver Hill community farm will be sharing info about their ‘no-dig’ veg growing, and selling a variety of excess produce, salad, chutneys, jams and cider with tastings and some plants.

Nina Osswald, engagement co-ordinator at the FoodFutures project Closing Loops, said: “The FoodFutures seasonal markets in Lancaster are currently happening every three months, and they make for a fun day out for local residents as well as visitors.

“The autumnal harvest market in September is a beautiful celebration of the season’s abundance, with plenty of fresh vegetables and food stalls where visitors can get a taste for what’s in season in our region at this lovely time of year. The market is also a great opportunity to meet local food producers and crafts people and find out about the sorts of food and ethical crafts that are available locally.”