Get free iced drink from Costa Coffee in Lancaster

Costa Coffee stores are offering free over ice drinks if you buy any drink in store, at Costa Express or via click & collect today (June 17).

Participating stores in Lancaster are Costa Coffee in St Nicholas Arcades and at Lancaster Railway Station.

To claim your free drink, you need to scan their app and you’ll receive a free over ice drink reward to use later.

The reward will appear in your Costa Club app and can be redeemed the day after your qualifying purchase (June 18) until June 23 2022 inclusive.

The reward can only be used on the following products – any Iced Coffee, Iced Tea, Fruit Cooler or Lemonade from the Menu Board. Frappes and Velvet Iced Lattes are excluded.