The GMB union said the move comes a year after the battle at the energy giant involving hundreds of the engineers who service home boilers and heating, involving 43 days of strike action which saw 460 engineers sacked during the company’s fire and rehire scheme.

National officer Andy Prendergast said: “We are pleased we have been able to negotiate a deal that helps members and their families.

“Like any deal, it is far from perfect, but it puts money in workers’ pockets and our reps need to be applauded for the way that they have held the business to account and delivered for their members.

A striking British Gas engineer sets fire to a contract in the fire and re-hire dispute at British Gas last year

“With memories of a bitter strike still fresh in the minds of workforce, it was a real achievement to be able to deliver a resounding vote in favour of the deal.

“While there is a long way to go, we are starting to see that the dark days of 2021 are behind us and that there is a positive future for British Gas ahead.”

British Gas said in a statement: “We’re pleased to have reached this pay agreement with our trade unions. The increasing cost of living and a UK skills shortage are concerns for all major employers.

“This will help thousands of our customer facing colleagues who do an incredible job looking after our customers.