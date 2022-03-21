Joint chief executives at Partington’s Holiday Centres, Andrea Challis and Robert Kearsley, have been shortlisted for The Northern Leadership Awards 2022.

The brother and sister team are the fourth generation of the Partington’s family, recently celebrating their 77th anniversary and living the traditional values of “fun, family, friendly”.

The group has holiday sties at Windy Harbour in Singleton, Broadwater in Fleetwood, Newton Hall at Staining and Wardley’s Creek in Hambleton, plus Black Beck in the Lake District and Tarn House in Skipton.

Andrea Challis and Robert Kearsley celebrate the 70th anniversary of Partingtons at Windy Harbour Holiday Park with Grunty the firm's mascot.

The firm invested heavily in 2019 at Newton Hall in Staining where the leisure complex had a complete makeover. The Broadwater Holiday Park in Fleetwood had a new play park and sports bar, while Black Beck got a new

lodge.

In 2020 they picked up two awards at the North West Family Business Awards.

A spokesman for the company said: “This is such an honour for our CEOs to be recognised for their management style in the company leadership category.

“TheBusinessDesk.com created the Northern Leadership Awards to celebrate the people that are role models within their organisations and raise the bar for their competitors.

“The awards offer a great opportunity to recognise and showcase the achievements and success of businesses in the region.”

The Northern Leadership Conference will take place on May 25, at The Queens Hotel, Leeds, where the winners will be announced.