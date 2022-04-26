Fylde coast art gallery owner hails return to normality exhibition after pandemic

The new Back To The City exhibition running at Windermere Fine Art Gallery until May 20, has been curated by Blackpool leisure industry veteran Matthew Titherington.
The former general manager of SEA LIFE and Madame Tussauds in the resort, who lives in Poulton, became the owner of the gallery just over a year ago as part of a major life-shift during the pandemic.
He said artists in the new show include the latest prize-winners from the highly-acclaimed annual exhibition of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters, one of the top accolades in British art.
They include award-winning members of the Northern Boys painting group, such as Michael Ashcroft.
Works feature from David Curtis; Steven P Smith; Adam Ralston, current winner of the ROI’s Frank Herring Easel Award and recently-made associate member of the ROI; Max White, current winner of the ROI’s coveted Emerging Artist Prize; Ian Layton; Gerry Halpin; Haidee-Jo Summers; Amanda Coleman, current winner of the ROI’s Alan Gourley Memorial Award; Andrew Farmer; Norman Long, from Preston; Chris Slater and David Allen.
Matthew, who took over the gallery with his wife, Dawn, said: “The new exhibition follows artists returning to the streets of major towns and cities after the pandemic with renewed vigour and appreciation.
“Their work captures some of the most iconic views, designs and man-made structures, as well as the changing light and atmosphere as people return to the city.”