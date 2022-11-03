This event will provide an opportunity for Morecambe or Lancaster residents of any age to discuss their concerns, learn more about online security, access advice and information to help avoid scams and the confidential support available for those who have been scammed.

In addition visitors will be able to access information on the cost of living crisis and the financial support available.

Police are concerned that scammers are texting individuals offering to apply for their cost of living payments for them.

Exterior of Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

The £400 energy support payments will be paid to customers over the next six months and the additional Cost of Living support payments, will be made direct into the recipient’s bank account by the DWP.