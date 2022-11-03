Free event in Morecambe to educate people about online security and how to avoid scams
Police are teaming up with Age UK Lancashire to put on a free event in Morecambe educating people about online security and how to avoid scams.
This event will provide an opportunity for Morecambe or Lancaster residents of any age to discuss their concerns, learn more about online security, access advice and information to help avoid scams and the confidential support available for those who have been scammed.
In addition visitors will be able to access information on the cost of living crisis and the financial support available.
Police are concerned that scammers are texting individuals offering to apply for their cost of living payments for them.
The £400 energy support payments will be paid to customers over the next six months and the additional Cost of Living support payments, will be made direct into the recipient’s bank account by the DWP.
The event is on Tuesday November 15, from 10am-5pm at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Doris Henderson Way, Morecambe, Lancaster, LA1 5JS.