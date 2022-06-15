Lofthouse of Fleetwood, the UK manufacturer of Fisherman’s Friend lozenges, which has been based in Fleetwood since 1865, has announced that it is about to submit a planning application to Wyre Council to build a new, “World Class”, manufacturing facility, next to its current site in Fleetwood.

The new plant would be built on a 20 acre plot it acquired in 2020 from Associated British Ports which runs the nearby port facilities.

The company, which exports over 95 per cent of its production around the world said that, like many, it been recently affected by the impact of both Covid and Brexit, as well as the current on-going supply chain issues affecting manufacturing globally.

However, the directors feel that investment in the future is key for the survival of any business in the modern world.

A spokesman for the company said: “We have been operating out of our current facility for over 50 years and this investment will ensure that Fisherman’s Friend lozenges will be made in Fleetwood for many more years to come.”

During the pandemic lockdown the firm chose to retain most staff, shedding 45 jobs taking the employee number to 334.

In its latest set of financial results, the firm saw its turnover in the year ending December 31, 2021 plunge by 36 per cent from £51.8m in 2020 to £33.1m as Covid-19 had a “significant effect on trading levels”.