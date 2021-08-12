Final countdown to a full day of fun as Prestfest returns to Preston

Martin Kemp

And because Prestfest was cancelled last year in the midst of the coronarvirus crisis, it is even more welcome this weekend.

The Flag Market plays host to three events on Saturday (August 14).

Preston Business Improvement District, in association with St George’s Shopping Centre, will stage Prestfest for Families, a free-to-attend event, from noon, then Prestfest with Bar Pintxos from 6.30pm.

A packed programme

Prestfest for Families, hosted by Pete Wicks, will feature live performances from 80’s icon, Martin Kemp, the UK’s no.1 ska and two-tone band, Ska Face, chart topping boy band, Rak Su, and touring party band, Boomin’.

Manager Andrew Stringer, from St George’s shopping centre, said: “We are proud to support such a fantastic event line up. St George’s is at the heart of Preston, and we have missed events such as these over the past 18 months and we look forward to welcoming families back”.

The popular Markers Market, which features, bakers, makers, and creators, will surround the Prestfest for Families event site from 10am – 4pm.

From 6.30pm, the Flag Market turns in to an enclosed arena as Prestfest gets underway – featuring an international line up of DJ’s, including Todd Terry,

Pete Wicks

Freemasons, and The Shapeshifters.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, has confirmed Jax Jones has been added to the line-up. Jax is a Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and performer, who has enjoyed huge international chart success through his collaborations, His tracks have been streamed over half-a-billion times.

Tickets for Prestfest are limited and available from: Prestfest.live (over 18s only).

Anthony Smith, from Bar Pintxos, sponsors of the event, said: “I love how Preston is developing, it’s getting really exciting and this square in front of the Harris Museum in my opinion is where it’s at.

"I can’t wait to see what happens over the next 12 months - I am super excited for Prestfest ”.

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “We can’t wait to welcome families to this Saturday’s events, especially as these will likely be the first events many people will have been to since early 2020.

“We’ve put together a great line up of performers to encourage people to safely return to the city centre and have a great time together in the outdoors.