Toilets across the North have been fitted with a new electronic device to help blind and visually impaired people when it comes to navigating the facilities.

Installed by TransPennine Express as part of a £100k investment in enhancing the accessibility of its stations, the Adi RoomMate devices provide an audio description which maps out the features of the accessible toilet.

On entering the toilet, an automatic announcement is made and then those requiring more information can access this simply by waving their hand.

Natasha Marsay, Accessibility and Inclusion Manager for TransPennine Express said: “Continuing to make our trains and stations as inclusive as possible is incredibly important to us.

“The addition of audio devices in the accessible toilets at all 16 of our staffed stations, will make a real difference and offer more independence for customers who are blind or have a visual impairment.”

Maqsood Sheikh, regional campaigns officer at the RNIB said: “We welcome the installation of RoomMate in 16 locations across the TransPennine Express network which will make it more accessible for blind and partially sighted people to navigate toilets more easily as the technology provides an audio description of the toilet layout.