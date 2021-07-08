England v Italy: Lancashire pubs can stay open later for Euro 2020 final on Sunday

Customers in fan zones and pubs will be glued to the final on Sunday

Boris Johnson has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm – 15 minutes after normal closing time – in case the showpiece event goes to extra time and penalties.

And pubs and bars from Chorley to Blackpool and from Preston to Burnley will be taking full advantage.

The Fan Zone on Preston's Flag Market is expected to be a sell-out once again.

Preston City Centre Business Improvement District manager Mark Whittle said today (Thursday): "Last night was huge for towns and city centres across the land, and Preston was no exception.

"Venues who've had a really tough time were given an opportunity to have good trade.

"Sunday is going to be special for many reasons, and we hope that people will consider safely enjoying the final in one of the city's venues.

"They still need our support and I am sure they would welcome people booking in advance where necessary."

The final is due to start at 8pm, and would ordinarily finish by about 10pm.

However, the potential for extra time and a penalty shoot-out means the match could end later than planned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

“The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

Preston venues so far confirmed as showing the match include:

Yates's

Market Street Social

Wings & Beer

Plau

Northern Way

Roper Hall

The Stanley

Winckley St Ale House

Ships & Giggles

The Adelphi

Sun Hotel

Black Bull

Old White Bull

Hogarths

In Chorley, pubs confirmed include the Prince of Wales, the Yarrow Bridge and the Cardwell Arms at Adlington; and in Leyland the Queens, The Railway and the Gables.