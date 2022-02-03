Electricity North West lowering prices despite price cap increase

The power network operator is keen to reiterate to its millions of north west-based customers that its section of the annual energy bill will decrease from 2023.

Currently, the operator receives around £90 from annual electricity bills which funds maintaining and upgrading the region’s power network. From April 2023, the operator has proposed to decrease its section of the bill by at least 5.5% while increasing investment by 33% to £1.8bn over a five-year period.

Paul Bircham, Electricity North West’s regulation and communications director, said: “We understand this an extremely difficult time for bill payers after recent announcements mean energy prices will rise.

“But, we want to reiterate as the North West’s power network operator that we are doing all we can to reduce our part of the annual energy bill.

“In December, we submitted a business plan to our regulator Ofgem which will reduce our section of the bill but actually increase investment from 2023-28.

“The next few years are crucial as the North West embarks on its journey to net zero. Demand for electricity is only increasing and we want to ensure customers not only get value for money, but a network which will power them for many years to come.”

As well as maintaining and upgrading the north west’s power network, Electricity North West also provides other services including its free Priority Services Register for customers which need support.

The firm also has several partnerships in place with various partners including Citizens Advice, Energy Saving Trust, Age Concern and Cosy Homes.

Paul Bircham added: “We see ourselves as more than just a power network operator, we want to be here for North West customers day in, day out.

“We’re doing our part and are keen to reiterate that the amount you pay to us is reducing from April 2023. We’re doing all we can to make things affordable for you and are proposing a 5.5% decrease during 2023-2028 in our latest business plan submitted to the regulator Ofgem.