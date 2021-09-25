EG Group £30 fuel limit: These are the Euro Garages petrol stations in Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Lancaster and across Lancashire
On Friday Lancashire-based EG group announced a £30 limit on fill-ups from its stations across the UK.
The firm, owned by the Issa brothers, said the move was to "ensure as many [of our] customers have access to vehicular fuel."
Garages across the region were forced to close early on Friday (September 24), following increased demand.
These are the EG Group petrol stations near you in Lancashire:
Anchorsholme
Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1LZ | Tel: 1253 858717
Blackpool
Preston New Road, Blackpool FY3 9TN | Tel: 01253 768799
Kirkham
Fleetwood Road, Kirkham, Preston PR4 3HE | Tel: 01253 836573
Preston East
Unit C, Preston East Services, Blubell Way, Fullwood, PR2 5PZ | Tel: 01772700519
Preston
200 Blackpool Road, PR1 6UY | Tel: 01772 652302
Penwortham
138 Leyland Road, Penwortham, PR1 9QD | Tel: 01772 749250
Salmesbury
Spring Lane, Salmesbury, Preston, Lancashire. PR5 0UX | Tel: 01772 877726
Clayton Brook
Preston Road, Chorley, Lancashire. PR6 7EJ | Tel: 01772 323521
Buckshaw Village
Buckshaw Village, Chorley. PR7 7NA | Tel: 01772 621749
Blackburn
103 Preston New Road, Blackburn. BB2 6BJ | Tel: 01254 662250
Blackburn
Frontier Park, Junction 6, M65, Blackburn. BB1 3HR
Blackburn Catherdral Quarter
Catherdral Square, Jubilee Street. BB1 1FB | Tel: 01254 672799
Clitheroe
Holm Road, Barrow. BB7 9WF | 01254 822875
Nelson
Manchester Road, Nelson, Lancashire. BB9 7SH | Tel: 01282 692849
Colne
Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LF | Tel: 01282 869830
Lancaster
Owen Road, Lancaster. LA1 2LL | Tel: 01524 388111
Morecambe
Regents Road, Morecambe. LA4 4QY | Tel: 01524 418182
Heysham
Oxcliffe Road, Heysham. LA3 1PS | Tel: 01524 855574