Eden Project North will be a transformative boost for the Lancashire's visitor economy, BIBAs sponsor says

Smooth Radio North West, sponsor of the Leisure and Tourism category in this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, welcomed the development.

Plans were approved to build the £125m Eden Project North on Morecambe’s seafront, with the chief executive of the firm behind the scheme describing it as now being “shovel-ready”.

It will be paid for with a mixture of private investment and public money, and could be open in 2024 if funding can be secured in a timely fashion.

The plans for the Eden Project North from the air

Brand content director, Jamie Griffiths of Smooth Radio North West, which is sponsoring the Leisure and Tourism category this year in the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, said: “Eden Project North could have a transformative impact on Morecambe, triggering massive inward investment to rejuvenate this Victorian seaside resort.

“Having now cleared the planning hurdle, the vision for Eden Project North is a step closer to being realised. As well as improving the town itself, it will attract even more visitors to Lancashire as a whole and create new opportunities for owners of guest houses, bed and breakfast establishments, hotels, pubs, cafes, restaurants and other local leisure venues.”

The visitor economy is already important to the county. It is responsible for more than 56,000 jobs in Lancashire and contributes £3.7bn to the local economy through its 63 million annual visitors.

Beachside view of how the Eden Project North might look

“Lancashire has a wealth of amazing businesses that work hard to ensure visitors to the county enjoy their stay and leave with a lasting, favourable impression, whilst also making it a great place to live.

“That’s what we want to see from BIBAs entrants in this category. We’ll be looking for evidence of their commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience and how this translates into solid financial performance and a sustainable business,” added Jamie.

Leisure and tourism businesses have until Friday, April 8 to enter the BIBAs.