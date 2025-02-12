This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the Beach has advised families to book holidays over Easter rather than the summer to save money

Easter holidays can save families up to £1,268, with prices 50% cheaper than in August

Two bank holidays during Easter offer extra savings and less demand compared to summer

A family of four could pay £2,175 for a seven-night stay in Costa Blanca over Easter, compared to £3,712 in August

The company hopes shifting holiday habits will help reduce inflated summer prices

A leading travel agent is advising families to book their holidays over Easter instead of the summer to save money.

On the Beach has said that switching to Easter could save families thousands of pounds and annual leave, thanks to the two bank holidays during the period.

This shift would lead to reduced demand and lower prices during the busy summer months, the agency explained.

Bookings made since the beginning of February for Easter departures are, on average, 50% cheaper than summer ones, amounting to a savings of £1,268.

Zoe Harris, the company’s chief customer officer, said: “As an online travel agent, we don’t control the price of hotels or flights.

“Due to the incredible demand for holidays during summer, and limited availability, prices are increased by hoteliers and flight providers and this cost is passed on to the customer via us.

“We want this to change, but it’s only achievable if people change their holiday habits.

“This year is the latest Easter has fallen for five years. Holidaying during the break means you can enjoy highs of up to 30 degrees in Egypt, 24 degrees in Greece and the Canaries, and 22 degrees in Turkey.”

On the Beach provided an example of a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at a four-star hotel in Costa Blanca, Spain, with flights included. For a family of four, the cost is £2,175 over Easter, compared to £3,712 in August.

The timing of your booking plays a crucial role in securing affordable travel deals.

Industry data suggests that booking flights within a window of eight to 23 days before departure can offer some of the most competitive prices for international travel.

Travellers can also sometimes save up to 24% on flights if they book them on a Sunday within this window.

When looking for deals on holidays, remember to be flexible with dates and destinations. Flexibility can lead to significant savings, so consider alternative destinations or travel dates to take advantage of lower prices.

What do you think about booking holidays over Easter to save money? Have you already planned your trip, or are you considering making the switch? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.