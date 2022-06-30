Presented by Denise Van Outen, Secrets of the Middle Aisle will delve into the retail phenomenon of the nation’s favourite supermarket aisle, where shoppers can source anything from gadgets to garden furniture, pyjamas or pool inflatables, all at seemingly low prices.

Denise will dig into the secrets of the middle aisle’s special buys and seasonal offers that entice shoppers through the doors of discount supermarkets each week, answering why we are so obsessed with the supermarket middle aisle.

She will also look into how the likes of Lidl and Aldi secure such major discounts, and whether the random collection of objects often found there are worth buying anyway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secrets of the Middle Aisle will delve into the retail phenomenon of the nation’s favourite supermarket aisle

“I’m a bit of a bargain spotter myself, so I’m really looking forward to getting to the bottom of how these supermarket offers work and whether they’re all they seem,” Denise commented.

Channel 4’s Daytime & Features Commissioning Editor in Glasgow, Deborah Dunnett, added: “What I love about the middle aisle is how much joy it brings to shoppers – across all social class, all around the UK. So of course, we want to know the secrets behind its success.”

The two 60-minute programmes will be produced for Channel 4 by Firecrest Films, based in Glasgow.

Presented by Denise Van Outen, the programme will delve into the retail phenomenon of the discounters’ middle aisles (Credit: PA Features Archive)

Firecrest Films’ executive producer Nicole Kleeman said: “It’s a timely moment to be exploring how shoppers are making their money go further by picking up discounts in the middle aisle.

“We’re delighted to be working with Denise Van Outen to explore how this modern retail icon is shaking up the British high street.”

How can I apply?

If you are guilty of going to Aldi for your weekly food shop and leaving with an inflatable swimming pool or leaving Lidl with a kayak, Channel 4 wants to hear from you.

If you are interested in taking part in the show, email [email protected] with your details and a member of the team will get back to you.

When will the show air?