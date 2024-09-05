An alert has gone out about a shipment of poisonous vodka that could prove fatal - with checks being carried out across the UK

The Food Standards Agency has issued a warning about a counterfeit spirit labelled as Glen’s Vodka.

It says this contains isopropyl alcohol Isopropanol (IPA), so is not safe to drink. “Isopropyl alcohol is an industrial solvent and is not intended for human consumption,” the warning says. “Consumption of isopropyl alcohol can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning and in severe cases death.”

This vodka may have a strange smell and taste different to proper vodka. Glen’s Vodka is a genuine company - but these bottles have been made by counterfeiters. The FSA says that symptoms include nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, intoxication, respiratory depression and coma, and that cardiovascular collapse is also possible. Anyone who has these symptoms should seek medical attention.

An alert has been sent out to local authorities, asking them to make checks at shops in their area to check for counterfeit products and make businesses aware of the issue.

The FSA says that genuine bottles of Glen’s vodka have a laser-etched lotcode applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle, as well as markings on the bottom.

A statement said: “If you have bought any Glen’s vodka that has either has no laser etched lot code applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle as indicated in the images below.

“Please be aware IPA has a strong odour and it may be possible to detect contaminated products by smell alone. If the vodka has a strong smell, do not consume it. Instead store it in a safe place and report it to your local Authority for further instruction and advice. If anyone has any information on the manufacture or sale of counterfeit alcohol, then please contact our freephone confidential National Food Crime Unit hotline: 0800 028 1180.”