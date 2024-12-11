Lancaster homeless charity helping more people than ever this Christmas

As Lancaster District Homeless Action Service prepare to mark their first Christmas at their new base, they are helping more people than ever.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From January-October this year, the charity supported 4,300 people with an average of more than 415 people a month from Lancaster and Morecambe district coming through their doors – a 29% increase on last year.

And their Christmas appeal is essential in raising about a quarter of the £180,000 a year it costs to provide their vital services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because we have moved into our new building, people think we’re OK but we are in a very competitive market when it comes to charitable giving as there are so many worthy causes,” said LDHAS manager, Phil Moore.

Homelessness is of increasing concern in the Lancaster district. Picture by Garry Knight.

“We’ve seen a 29% increase in demand since last year due to a shortage of social housing, private landlords selling up or converting their properties into Airbnbs and there’s a lot more people becoming homeless for the first time and not knowing what to do.”

LDHAS have also seen an increasing number of migrants requiring help as once they receive their right to remain, they lose their accommodation.

In April, LDHAS moved their base from Edward Street, which had been their home for more than 30 years, to Aalborg Place in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Phil: “We now have a state-of-the-art building in a prominent position with very supportive neighbours.”

LDHAS provide both daily essentials including free food, hygiene products, clothing, and laundry as well as in-depth casework for the homeless and vulnerably housed in the Lancaster district.

A person can be classed as homeless if they are vulnerably housed, have been placed in emergency accommodation or sleep on the street.

Those using LDHAS’s services range in age, race, gender and level of mental or physical need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research has shown that homeless people also face problems far beyond the lack of suitable accommodation such as reduced access to both public and private services including health care, education, and banking facilities.

Also, LDHAS clients are at an increased risk of suffering from violence and abuse, face general rejection and discrimination, and are seen as unsuitable for employment.

Despite supplying vital support for homeless people, LDHAS can’t provide overnight accommodation, a facility which has been missing from Lancaster since the night shelter at

Christ Church was forced to close when new criteria was introduced during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change in rules has also meant there has been no Christmas shelter provided at St Thomas’s Church since 2020.

“The best we can do is offer people a sleeping bag,” said Phil.

LDHAS do also provide a festive meal for invited homeless people only on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and are open as usual during the rest of Christmas week and on New Year’s Day.

Anyone wishing to donate to LDHAS’s Christmas appeal should visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/homelesswinter where any donations up to Christmas Day will be doubled.

The charity are always in need of sleeping bags and longlife milk which can be dropped off at 2 Aalborg Place, Monday-Friday 9am-2pm, or call 01524 842008.