Lancaster BID appeal for businesses to get involved in first Toy Appeal this Christmas

Kindly sponsored by The Travellers Choice, the Lancaster BID Toy Appeal will call on the public and business community to donate new or nearly new toys to those children that really need them this Christmas.

To distribute the toys, Lancaster BID has teamed up with local charities St Joseph’s- Little Joe’s clothes, Helping Heart for Ukraine, The Children’s Ward at RLI and Unique Kidz & Co.

The Toy Appeal launches on Christmas Lights Switch On day (November 27) and will run through to Saturday December 17.

Lancaster BID have appealed for businesses to get involved in their first Toy Appeal this Christmas.

On this day - via a Travellers Choice coach and with Santa on board - Lancaster BID will deliver all the toys collected to the chosen charities.

The Travellers Choice, Nando’s, Primark, Wagon and Horses and YMCA Lancaster Charity Shop have all kindly allowed toys to be dropped off in their stores, but Lancaster BID are on the lookout for other drop off points.

It would be ideal if businesses had window space to show some of them off, but it is not essential as long as the business doesn’t mind collecting them.

Lancaster BID will supply businesses with posters saying they are a drop off point for The Toy appeal and they will make sure if there are too many they will come and collect them and store them.

