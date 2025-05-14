Some stores faced bare shelves — but now, recovery is underway 🛒

The Co-op was recently hit by a major cyber attack causing widespread disruption

Stock levels and online orders are expected to recover from this weekend

Payment systems are now fully restored across all 2,300 UK stores

Hackers stole personal data from some Co-op members

The National Crime Agency is investigating possible links to other recent retail cyber attack

A major UK supermarket has said shoppers can expect shelves to begin refilling and online orders to resume from this weekend.

The Co-op was among several major British brands – including Marks & Spencer and Harrods – targeted in a wave of recent hacks, and has been gradually recovering from a major cyber attack that forced it to shut down key systems.

The incident caused widespread disruption across the Manchester-based retailer’s 2,300 stores, leading to empty shelves, stalled deliveries, and issues processing card payments.

The group confirmed that its stock ordering system is now fully restored, allowing it to work closely with suppliers to restock stores

It is also once again able to accept all forms of payment, including chip-and-pin and contactless, after technical issues impacted some branches.

A spokesperson said: “Following the malicious third-party cyber attack, we took early and decisive action to restrict access to our systems in order to protect our Co-op.

“We are now in the recovery phase and are taking steps to bring our systems gradually back online in a safe and controlled manner.”

Bare shelves at Ecclesall Road's Co-op due to a cyber-attack. | Nw

The group said it is prioritising availability of essential goods in the most heavily affected areas, and warned some localised disruption may persist as systems are fully restored.

Hackers also stole personal data belonging to some Co-op members, including names and contact details – echoing similar concerns raised by M&S earlier this week, which revealed that customer data was stolen during its own cyber breach.

M&S has been unable to process any online orders since April 25, and continues to deal with the fallout from a “highly damaging” cyber incident over the Easter weekend.

The National Crime Agency said it is investigating the attacks separately but is “mindful they may be linked.”

Co-op Group chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq last week apologised to customers, describing the cyber attack as “highly sophisticated.”

The firm – which also operates funeral care and insurance businesses – is due to hold its annual general meeting in Manchester this Saturday (May 17).

