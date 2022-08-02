Carnforth pub scores 1 out of 5 for food hygiene

A restaurant, a pub and a takeaway have been given new food hygiene scores.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:17 pm

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following ratings:

• Rated 1: The New Inn, Yealand Road, Yealand Conyers, Carnforth; rated on June 24.

• Rated 3: Sultan of Lancaster, Brock Street, Lancaster; rated on June 25.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Lancaster food venues.

• Rated 3: China Essence, Scotland Road, Carnforth; rated on June 24.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

What does each rating mean?

5 - Hygiene standards are very good.

4 – Hygiene standards are good.

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – Some improvement is necessary.

1 – Major improvement is necessary.

0 – Urgent improvement is required.

CarnforthFood Standards AgencyLancaster