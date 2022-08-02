Carnforth pub scores 1 out of 5 for food hygiene

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following ratings:
• Rated 1: The New Inn, Yealand Road, Yealand Conyers, Carnforth; rated on June 24.
• Rated 3: Sultan of Lancaster, Brock Street, Lancaster; rated on June 25.
• Rated 3: China Essence, Scotland Road, Carnforth; rated on June 24.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
What does each rating mean?
5 - Hygiene standards are very good.
4 – Hygiene standards are good.
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – Some improvement is necessary.
1 – Major improvement is necessary.
0 – Urgent improvement is required.