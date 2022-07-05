The new eaterie will create 25 jobs, including five managerial roles, with applications now open for three assistant managers and a shift manager.

Burger King are also recruiting 20 restaurant crew members, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles, and applications for these will open at a later date.

The restaurant will be at 7 Cheapside, opposite McDonald’s, although an opening date is yet to be announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger King is coming to Lancaster.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 25 new starters into the Burger King family at our new Lancaster restaurant.

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”