Budweiser Brewing Group cheers results with a boost from England's Euro 2020 run

Some of Budweiser Brewing's tops brands are produced in Lancashire

The Group – part of AB InBev which operates Salmesbury Brewery – said it had been buoyed by the England football team’s run in Euro 2020.

Bud Lite sponsored the team.

AB InBev, which also produces brands such as Stella Artois and Corona, said revenue was up 27.6 per cent to $13.5bn in the second quarter of 2021.

This represented top-line growth of 3.2 per cent versus 2019, even in the context of ongoing impacts related to COVID-19.

The Budweiser Brewing Group is already planning to expand its Samlesbury operations.

Paula Lindenberg, President for UK & Ireland, said: “This quarter, which has seen the easing of many lockdown restrictions affecting the hospitality sector, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I continues to play a critical role in driving the economic recovery forward.

“As we begin to welcome the return of the ‘together moments’ that are at the heart of our business, we saw volume and value growth versus 2019.

“A highlight this quarter was our Bud Light sponsorship of the England team, which saw us launch a massive 360 campaign across the country, helping retailers, pubs and fans immerse themselves in the team and cheer England onto the final.

"During the tournament, Bud Light received the highest share of voice on social media”

She added: “Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I is a proud British brewer with a strong presence in the UK.

“ Recently we launched a recruitment drive for more than 100 open positions in our commercial business and in our breweries.