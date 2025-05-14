Shoppers have just two weeks left to make the most of this popular savings perk 🛒

Asda is ending its partnership with the Blue Light Card scheme after five years

The scheme gave NHS staff, teachers, and emergency workers access to exclusive discounts

Members could earn 5% back in Asda Rewards on selected items, up to £100 a day

New account linking ended on May 13; all benefits will stop on May 27, 2025

The move is part of Asda’s shift to a new “everyday pricing” strategy

A major UK supermarket is scrapping its partnership with the Blue Light Card discount scheme after five years.

Asda is currently the only large British grocer partnered with the scheme, that gives millions of key workers access to lower prices on essentials. The supermarket will officially cut ties with Blue Light Card on Tuesday, May 27.

Members have been no longer be able to link their Blue Light Card to their Asda Rewards account, a necessary step to receive the discounts, since 11am on Tuesday, May 13.

The scheme, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, provided savings on a range of products including fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, dairy, and baked goods.

It allowed eligible shoppers to earn 5% back in their Asda Rewards Cashpot on selected items (up to £100 a day). Eligible members included NHS staff, teachers, care workers, and military veterans.

In a statement, Asda said: “Our partnership with Blue Light Card is coming to an end on May 27, 2025. Any accounts linked before 13 May will continue to receive the exclusive member offer until 11.59pm on May 27.”

A spokesperson said “We launched our partnership with Blue Light Card during the pandemic to provide additional support for emergency workers and would like to thank them…

“Our focus now is on providing all our customers with outstanding value every time they visit our stores or shop with us online.”

More than four million people are signed up to Blue Light Card, which offers discounts with over 13,000 brands and businesses across the UK. Asda has reportedly contacted customers with linked accounts to inform them of the change.

Blue Light Card acknowledged the decision in a message to users, saying Asda’s move is part of a broader shift toward an “everyday pricing” strategy.

It said: “You can continue using the current offer for the next two weeks... Alternative supermarket offers can be found within Blue Light Card's Voucher Shop.”

