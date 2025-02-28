The firm is closing multiple stores - but it’s not all bad news for the jeweller 💎

Beaverbrooks is closing seven stores across the UK in March and April

Five branches in England and two in Scotland will shut after a business review

The jeweller says closures are due to commercial viability but aims to retain staff

Despite closures, a new store will open in Harrogate, and some branches are being renovated

Beaverbrooks remains a family-run business, with a legacy dating back to 1919

A jewellery chain with nearly 100 stores in the UK has announced plans to close several branches across the UK.

Beaverbrooks has confirmed the closure of seven locations it says are “no longer commercially viable” in March and April, following a recent review. Five stores in England are closing, as are two branches in Scotland.

Anna Blackburn, managing director, told The Sun: "Due to a range of factors, there are seven stores that are unfortunately no longer commercially viable, and after careful and thorough consideration we have made the difficult decision to close them."

Blackburn added that Beaverbrooks would make every effort to retain as many staff members as possible from the affected branches.

She also said that it’s far from the beginning of the end for the multi-award-winning company, which plans to open a new store in Harrogate this spring, while some of its existing branches undergo renovations.

She said: "At Beaverbrooks we pride ourselves on our people-first culture and open, honest relationships with our colleagues. Our directors delivered the news in person to each team member.”

The full list of closing Beaverbrooks stores is as follows:

East Kilbride, Scotland - March 16

Dundee, Scotland - March 16

Birmingham Fort - March 23

High Wycombe - March 23

Huddersfield - April 5

Croydon - April 6

Sutton Coldfield - April 6

Beaverbrooks was founded in 1919 in Belfast by the three Adlestone brothers, Isaac, Harry and Maurice.

They opened the first store as a small family-run jeweller, but the company expanded over the decades, becoming known for its wide range of high-quality jewellery and its customer service.

In the 1950s, it began to grow nationally, opening stores across the UK, and the family business remained a central part of Beaverbrooks' identity for much of its history.

Through a combination of careful expansion, strategic marketing, and maintaining a focus on high-quality products and customer relationships, Beaverbrooks has become one of the UK's leading jewellery retailers.

Today, it operates 89 stores across the UK and remains a family-owned business, with its current directors being descendants of the original founders.

