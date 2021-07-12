Beacon Fell View holiday park in Longridge sold in multi-million pound deal

Beacon Fell VIew

It has been sold to Hill Brothers Residential & Leisure Parks, an expanding UK parks company that is looking to grow further, in an off-market deal negotiated by sector specialist Colliers on behalf of Hagans Leisure UK Ltd.

Tom Hill, of Hill Brothers, commented: “I would like to thank Hagans Leisure.

"We see it as a great opportunity to expand our portfolio in the Ribble Valley, as parks of this quality and size don't often come to the market in the North West, and we look forward to further expansion in this sector.”

The 4-star Longridge holiday park is set in around 35 landscaped acres overlooking Dilworth Upper Reservoir in the picturesque Ribble Valley.

It is licensed for a total of 419 caravans and has planning consent for further lodge development. Facilities include an indoor swimming pool, a bar, an amusement arcade, a gym, and an entertainment venue with food and beverage offer.

Robert Smithson, senior surveyor at Colliers, said: “Beacon Fell View was brought to the market confidentially as a rare asset, and it attracted significant demand which was crystalised in a short timescale with various offers.

“This is one of the biggest individual park sales in the UK this year. The fact that it was achieved off-market to a cash buyer underlines the strength of the holiday parks sector, which was performing well before the pandemic and has since continued to flourish amid rising demand from holidaymakers seeking staycations offering fresh air and spacious accommodation in attractive locations.”

He added: “Beacon Fell View also offers further opportunities for business growth, as there is planning consent for further lodge pitches and the majority of the site licences will expire next year.”

***Thankyou for reading