Banking hub plan for Morecambe shopping centre

Plans have been revealed for a new banking hub in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub would be at 10 Royalty Mall, formerly occupied by the Venus and Cupid Arts Trust.

Cash Access UK have applied for planning permission for removal of existing roller shutters and installation of new shop front, replacement windows and doors to rear elevation,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

installation of HVAC condensers / louvres to rear elevation.

The Arndale Centre, Morecambe.

The proposed banking hub would be owned by Cash Access UK and operated by the Post Office.

Cash Access UK said on their website that banking hubs offer easy access to face-to-face cash and banking in the heart of communities across the UK.

Open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, each banking hub has a counter operated by the Post Office where you can access cash services whenever the hub is open and whoever you bank with:

*pay in cash (notes and coin) and cheques

*withdraw cash (notes and coin)

*check your balance

*pay utility bills

*top up your gas and electricity

*access change-giving services (for registered businesses)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also talk to a community banker from your bank on the day your bank is in the hub.

There is a private space where you can talk face-to-face about more complicated banking enquiries like payments and transfers, managing your account, and how to use online banking.

The banks supporting the hubs in the UK are:

AIB NI

Bank of Ireland UK

Bank of Scotland

Barclays

Danske Bank

Halifax

HSBC

Lloyds Bank

NatWest

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

TSB

Ulster Bank

Virgin Money

The community bankers work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week.

Community bankers are usually provided by the banks with the most customers in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2024, LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, announced that Morecambe will receive a banking hub.

The new hub will be delivered by Cash Access UK and will likely open in September 2025, according to their website.

The Halifax bank branch in Morecambe, located in the Arndale Centre, is scheduled to close on September 15, 2025.

Councillors have yet to decide on the planning application.

View the planning application, reference number 25/00701/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions