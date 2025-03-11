The simple step you can take to reduce costs before April’s hike hits 💧

Water bills in England, Wales, and Scotland are rising significantly in April, with some areas seeing increases of up to 47%

Most households can’t switch water suppliers, but installing a water meter could help reduce costs, especially for low water users

Water meters charge based on actual consumption, potentially saving money for smaller households

Larger families with high water use may not benefit from a meter, so weigh the pros and cons before making the switch

Water bills for households in England and Wales are set to rise in April, with an average increase of £10 per month.

This hike will add up to a substantial amount over the course of the year for many, with some areas seeing even steeper rises.

For example, the annual Southern Water bill will surge by 47%, jumping to £703, while Anglian Water customers will face a 19% rise, reaching £626.

Water bills are also rising in Scotland, though by a more modest 10%, as Scottish Water ramps up its spending to manage extreme weather conditions caused by climate change.

With this increase looming, households may be wondering how to minimise the impact on their finances.

But unlike energy bills or broadband, where switching suppliers is a relatively straightforward way to save money, there is a key limitation when it comes to water bills - customers generally can’t easily change their water supplier.

So, what can you do to keep your water bill in check when price rises come into effect? Here is everything you need to know.

Why can’t I change my water supplier?

Unlike gas and electricity, which are open to competition and allow customers to shop around for the best deal, water is a regulated monopoly in many areas.

This means that in most regions of England and Wales, you don’t have the option to switch water suppliers, and your provider is instead determined by where you live.

The vast majority of homes are still locked into their regional supplier, which makes it impossible to reduce your water costs simply by switching to another company offering a better deal.

But even though switching suppliers may not be an option, there is still one crucial action you can take to reduce your water bill: install a water meter.

If you don’t already have one, this could be the single most effective way to save money, especially if you live in a household with low water usage.

What is a water meter?

Water meters measure the amount of water you actually use, meaning your bill is based on your consumption rather than a flat-rate charge.

Many households find that installing a meter results in lower bills, especially if they are a smaller household or use water efficiently.

For example, a couple or a single person who doesn’t run the taps constantly for washing, laundry, or showering may find their usage is much lower than the estimated average of a non-metered household.

By switching to a meter, you could pay for exactly what you use, rather than being charged a flat rate based on an estimate for your area. This could translate into significant savings in the long run.

But before you rush to get a meter, it's important to consider your water consumption.

Larger families or those who regularly use high volumes of water (such as having frequent baths, using washing machines or dishwashers often, or watering large gardens) may find that having a meter isn’t the best option, as their costs could end up being higher than the flat-rate charge.

But if you believe your household’s water usage is relatively low, then a meter is worth considering.

It's also important to note that you can switch back to a non-metered system within the first 12 months if you find that it’s not saving you money, so there’s no long-term commitment if it doesn’t work out.

What else can I do?

Aside from installing a water meter, there are several simple actions you can take to reduce your water consumption and, consequently, your bills:

Fix leaks – A dripping tap or running toilet can waste a significant amount of water over time. Repairing these leaks quickly can help reduce unnecessary water usage.

– A dripping tap or running toilet can waste a significant amount of water over time. Repairing these leaks quickly can help reduce unnecessary water usage. Install water-saving devices – Consider installing water-saving showerheads, taps, and dual-flush toilets, which can significantly reduce the amount of water you use daily.

– Consider installing water-saving showerheads, taps, and dual-flush toilets, which can significantly reduce the amount of water you use daily. Be mindful of your usage – Simple habits, like taking shorter showers, turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, or only running your dishwasher or washing machine with full loads, can reduce your water consumption.

– Simple habits, like taking shorter showers, turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, or only running your dishwasher or washing machine with full loads, can reduce your water consumption. Consider your garden – If you have a garden, try to water it during cooler parts of the day to reduce evaporation, and choose plants that require less water.

