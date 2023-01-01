News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Are Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl open on New Year’s Day? Full supermarket opening and closing times for first day of 2023

New Year’s Day can be a busy shopping day.

By Adam Lord
1 hour ago - 1 min read

After an indulgent few days, and a heavy night the night before, many will be waking up bleary-eyed to empty cupboards and fridges for the first day of 2023.

But when exactly are supermarkets open, if at all? It’s a confusing one as as well as it being New Year’s Day, you’ve also got to chuck in Sunday trading hours.

Hide Ad

Asda

Many will need to stock up today
Most Popular

It’s open but you should really check your individual store as they do vary slightly. As a guide it will generally be 10am-4pm, 10.30am-4.30pm or 11am-5pm.

Tesco

Hide Ad

Again, it’s a bit of a mixed bag so double check, but you should be able to stock up today if Tesco is your venue of choice.

Extra stores: Largely 10am-4pm or 11am to 5pm.

Hide Ad

Express stores: Open until 10pm

Morrisons

Hide Ad

Larger stores are open from 10am-4pm while smaller Daily outlets are open until 10pm. You can double check details here.

Aldi

Hide Ad

Aldi is closed on New Year’s Day.

Lidi

Hide Ad

Like Aldi, Lidl is not open on the first day of 2023.

Booths

Hide Ad

Booths stores are, by and large, following their Sunday opening hours of 10am-4pm. You can double check here