An electric charity tuck shop is making its way to Lancaster and Preston this half term - here's what you need to know

The travelling tuck shop, organised by the UK’s leading online car-buying service webuyanycar, will be starting its journey in Elgin in Scotland on Monday October 24, stopping at Carlisle, Kendal, Lancaster and Preston on Tuesday October 25, before continuing on down through the rest of England, ending in Truro on Friday October 28.

Loaded with sweet treats, healthy snacks and cold drinks, 100% of donations for the delicious items on board will go to GOSH Charity, having been donated by supermarket Morrisons.

The route will see the tuck shop stopping at webuyanycar branches throughout the UK and can be tracked via an interactive map on the webuyanycar website and across social media.

An electric charity tuck shop raising money for the world-renowned Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) will be travelling across the country during half term.

The fully electric travelling tuck shop will be powered by Zap-Map, the UK’s leading charge point mapping service, which allows EV drivers to search, plan and pay for EV charging across the UK.

Throughout the journey, the travelling tuck shop will enjoy access to Zap-Map’s enhanced Premium service, which will provide in-car support to help the drivers search for charge points and view live availability info when on the move.

Webuyanycar will donate the estimated re-charge cost of £200 to GOSH Charity.

Hayley Thompson, head of retail engagement at webuyanycar, said: “We’ve been working with GOSH Charity since April and so far the webuyanycar team has raised over £10,000 through skydives, head-shaves, car washes and much more, but we wanted to do something that involved the communities we work in too.

"Taking an EV from the tip of North East Scotland to the bottom of South West England, stopping at as many branches as we can in between is a great way to do this and drive many more donations along the way.”

Hayley’s Travelling Tuck Shop Cumbria and Lancashire Route:

Tuesday October 25 Webuyanycar Carlisle, Soccer World 1.30pm

Tuesday October 25Webuyanycar Kendal, Asda 2.45pm

Tuesday October 25 Webuyanycar Lancaster, Lancaster City Football Club 3.35pm

Tuesday October 25 Webuyanycar Preston, Queen’s Retail Park 4.25pm.

To see the full route and track Hayley’s journey, visit here or follow on Instagram and Facebook.