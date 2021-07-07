Action Records gigs: These 14 album launch concerts are coming to Preston as live music returns

Preston s most famous record store has lined up a mouth-watering season of album launch concerts throughout the rest of this year.

Some pre July 19 gigs are included but will be rescheduled, and some have dates to be confirmed.

Full details and ticket information can be found at the Action Records website.

Or you can contact them on 01772 884772

1. Bugzy Malone In celebration of his new album 'The Resurrection' Bugzy Malone will be performing in Blitz, Preston on Tuesday 12th October.

2. Blossoms A special promotional show from Blossoms is expected this year, and dates are to be confirmed

3. Inhaler In celebration of their debut album 'It Won't Always Be Like This' Inhaler will be performing in Blitz, Preston on Wednesday 18th August.

4. Circa Waves A special promotional show from Circa Waves is expected this year, and dates are to be confirmed