The brilliant Lancaster and Morecambe Men’s Choir will be coming along to the Arndale Centre to sing on November 12 from 12pm.

The centre is also looking forward to welcoming Morecambe Bay Community Primary School Choir on November 17 at 11am.

They will be singing the songs from Young Voices.

Morecambe Arndale Centre is celebrating its 50th birthday in November.

Everyone is invited to come along on November 19 from 11am-3pm for the big 50th birthday party, with free fun for all the family!

With the return of the popular Punch & Judy Show, a bouncy castle and bucking football, it’s going to be a brilliant day.

Throughout the whole month the Arndale will be giving away lots of bumper #WinningWednesday prizes and lots more.