12 of Lancashire's most booked and popular restaurants on OpenTable

Looking for the most booked and popular restaurants in Lancashire? You’re in the right place!

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.

They then sort the results by location to help you discover new favourite restaurants.

We’ve also included some of Lancashire’s favourite restaurants which are based on the Diners' Choice Awards.

Only verified diners get to review restaurants on OpenTable.

Here are 13 of the county’s most booked and popular restaurants:

1. Royal Hotel

2. The Big Blue Hotel

3. The Hop Vine

4. The Legh Arms

