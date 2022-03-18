10 great local shops to buy Mother's Day gifts in Lancaster & Morecambe

Here at the Lancaster Guardian, we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourite independent shops which we think will give you plenty of gift ideas to bring a smile to your mum’s face on Sunday.
1. Arteria, Lancaster
At Arteria, in Brock Street, you'll discover stylish and innovative products with a strong emphasis on quality and value, offering the ultimate in interior and lifestyle gifts.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Northern Chocolate Co, Morecambe
Northern Chocolate Company, on Marine Road Central, have been producing beautifully handcrafted chocolates since 2014. With an emphasis on artistry, premium Ingredients and unique flavours, chocolatier Sharon creates decadent chocolates which we're sure your mum would enjoy.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Down to Earth, Lancaster
Down to Earth jewellery, in Sir Simons Arcade, is all about beautiful design in sustainable natural materials, sourced with care for the environment and communities. The shop buys direct from British designer-makers and trusted suppliers who visit artisan workshops around the world.
Photo: Submit
4. Time For Flowers, Heysham
The Heysham Road shop offers first class customer service and top quality bouquets and arrangements at reasonable prices. Plastic usage has been reduced by over 80% through innovative packaging materials.
Photo: Google Street View