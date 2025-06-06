10 great fish and chip shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for National Fish & Chip Day

Here at the Lancaster Guardian we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourites.
Why not try out one from our list or pay a visit to your own favourite local chippy?
1. Hodgson's Chippy, Lancaster
Established in 1998, family-run Hodgson’s Chippy represents one of Lancaster’s true business success stories. 96 Prospect Street, Lancaster LA1 3BH Photo: Paul Currie
2. Black's Finest Fish & Chips
The shop has received several accolades including the NFFF Quality Award and a place at the finals of the 2017 Fish & Chip Awards. 159 High Road, Halton, Lancaster LA2 6PY Photo: Submit
3. Tarnbrook Chippy, Heysham
A family run business since 2009 serving the local community in Heysham with award winning fish and chips. 2 Tarnbrook Road, Heysham LA3 2EJ Photo: Google Street View.
4. Kenny's Fish and Chips, Morecambe
Fantastic service, hot fresh food and friendly staff. 2 South Grove, Morecambe LA4 5RL Photo: Google Street View