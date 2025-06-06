10 great fish and chip shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for National Fish & Chip Day

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
It’s National Fish & Chip Day today so it’s only right that we celebrate with a chippy tea – and there’s certainly no shortage of great fish and chip shops to try in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Here at the Lancaster Guardian we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourites.

Why not try out one from our list or pay a visit to your own favourite local chippy?

Established in 1998, family-run Hodgson’s Chippy represents one of Lancaster’s true business success stories. 96 Prospect Street, Lancaster LA1 3BH

1. Hodgson's Chippy, Lancaster

The shop has received several accolades including the NFFF Quality Award and a place at the finals of the 2017 Fish & Chip Awards. 159 High Road, Halton, Lancaster LA2 6PY

2. Black's Finest Fish & Chips

A family run business since 2009 serving the local community in Heysham with award winning fish and chips. 2 Tarnbrook Road, Heysham LA3 2EJ

3. Tarnbrook Chippy, Heysham

Fantastic service, hot fresh food and friendly staff. 2 South Grove, Morecambe LA4 5RL

4. Kenny's Fish and Chips, Morecambe

