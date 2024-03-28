10 great fish and chip shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for Good Friday

It’s considered tradition to have a chippy tea on Good Friday and there’s certainly no shortage of great fish and chip shops to try in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:18 GMT

Here at the Lancaster Guardian we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourites.

Why not try out one from our list or pay a visit to your own favourite local chippy?

A proud member of the National Federation of Fish Friers. Atkinson's fish and chips are all prepared on site.16-18 Albert Road, Morecambe LA4 4HB and 255 Lancaster Road, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

1. Atkinson's Fish and Chips, Morecambe

Fantastic service, hot fresh food and friendly staff.2 South Grove, Morecambe LA4 5RL

2. Kenny's Fish and Chips, Morecambe

The shop has received several accolades including the NFFF Quality Award and a place at the finals of the 2017 Fish & Chip Awards.159 High Road, Halton, Lancaster LA2 6PY

3. Black's Finest Fish & Chips

A modern day fish and chip shop which prides itself on serving customers with the best quality food.1 Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster LA1 1SS

4. Quays Fish and Chip Shop, Lancaster

