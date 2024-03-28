10 great fish and chip shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for Good Friday

Here at the Lancaster Guardian we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourites.
Why not try out one from our list or pay a visit to your own favourite local chippy?
1. Atkinson's Fish and Chips, Morecambe
A proud member of the National Federation of Fish Friers. Atkinson's fish and chips are all prepared on site.16-18 Albert Road, Morecambe LA4 4HB and 255 Lancaster Road, Morecambe LA4 5TJ Photo: sub
2. Kenny's Fish and Chips, Morecambe
Fantastic service, hot fresh food and friendly staff.2 South Grove, Morecambe LA4 5RL Photo: Google Street View
3. Black's Finest Fish & Chips
The shop has received several accolades including the NFFF Quality Award and a place at the finals of the 2017 Fish & Chip Awards.159 High Road, Halton, Lancaster LA2 6PY Photo: Submit
4. Quays Fish and Chip Shop, Lancaster
A modern day fish and chip shop which prides itself on serving customers with the best quality food.1 Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster LA1 1SS Photo: Google Street View