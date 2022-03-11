A fantastic, traditional fish and chip café and takeaway close to Morecambe seafront. 1 The Crescent, Queens Street, Morecambe LA4 5BZ

10 top fish and chip shops in Lancaster and Morecambe

There’s no shortage of great fish and chip shops in Lancaster and Morecambe and here at the Lancaster Guardian we’ve put together a guide to 10 of our favourites.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:46 pm

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook this week announced the fish and chip industry is facing its biggest threat in 160 years with the knock-on effect of Covid, a potential return to 20 per cent VAT and the possibility of sanctions on fish from Russia all of grave concern.

With this in mind, there’s never been a better time to support our fish and chip shops.

Why not try out one from our list or pay a visit to your own favourite local chippy?

1. Hodgson's Chippy, Lancaster

Established in 1998, family-run Hodgson’s Chippy represents one of Lancaster’s true business success stories. 96 Prospect Street, Lancaster LA1 3BH

Photo: Paul Currie

Photo Sales

2. Westgate Fish and Chips, Morecambe

We love their fresh, modern twist on traditional fish and chips. 21 Glentworth Road West , Morecambe LA4 4SZ

Photo: sub

Photo Sales

3. Neptune Fish and Chips, Lancaster

Great fish and chips cooked fresh to order. 18 Scotforth Road, Lancaster LA1 4ST

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Quays Fish and Chip Shop, Lancaster

A modern day fish and chip shop which prides itself on serving customers with the best quality food. 1 Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster LA1 1SS

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
LancasterMorecambeVATRussia
Next Page
Page 1 of 3