The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook this week announced the fish and chip industry is facing its biggest threat in 160 years with the knock-on effect of Covid, a potential return to 20 per cent VAT and the possibility of sanctions on fish from Russia all of grave concern.
With this in mind, there’s never been a better time to support our fish and chip shops.
Why not try out one from our list or pay a visit to your own favourite local chippy?
1. Hodgson's Chippy, Lancaster
Established in 1998, family-run Hodgson’s Chippy represents one of Lancaster’s true business success stories.
96 Prospect Street, Lancaster LA1 3BH
Photo: Paul Currie
2. Westgate Fish and Chips, Morecambe
We love their fresh, modern twist on traditional fish and chips.
21 Glentworth Road West , Morecambe LA4 4SZ
Photo: sub
3. Neptune Fish and Chips, Lancaster
Great fish and chips cooked fresh to order.
18 Scotforth Road, Lancaster LA1 4ST
Photo: Google Street View
4. Quays Fish and Chip Shop, Lancaster
A modern day fish and chip shop which prides itself on serving customers with the best quality food.
1 Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster LA1 1SS
Photo: Google Street View