Consultants appointed to support development of new culture and heritage strategy for Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancaster district’s cultural pedigree is widely acknowledged and has long been recognised as a significant contributor to the local economy and placemaking agenda.

Now, as part of its commitment to this vitally important sector, the council has appointed Counterculture to gather the evidence which will inform the council’s long-term approach for the use and positioning of its resources to support culture and heritage.

Counterculture’s remit will include producing an up-to-date, robust evidence base to provide a better understanding of the scale, scope, importance, and impact that culture and heritage have on people’s lives.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will include how the Covid pandemic has impacted on the sector and whether this has, or will lead to, longer term issues, challenges, or opportunities.

A database of the district’s cultural and heritage assets will also be produced, along with an economic and community impact assessment.

A creative consultation and engagement programme will also be designed to ensure the views of those involved in culture and heritage are taken into account within the final strategy.

Coun Sandra Thornberry, cabinet member with responsibility for arts, culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “The Lancaster district’s exceptional arts and culture offering marks us out from other towns and cities.

“The council plays an important role in supporting the sector and the development of a new strategic vision will guide our investment and support over the next 10 years.

“Of course, we cannot do this alone and along the way there will be opportunities for those involved in the sector to get involved and help shape the vision and I look forward to hearing their views.”

James Coe, the partner who is leading the project from Counterculture, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Lancaster City Council on this project.