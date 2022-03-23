Consultants appointed to oversee regeneration of Lancaster’s Mainway estate

AG Project + Building Consultancy has been appointed by Lancaster City Council to oversee the multi-million pound regeneration of the Mainway estate in Lancaster.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:39 am

The first phase of work will be starting later this year on the 1960s estate near the River Lune. Further phases are anticipated to follow in future years.

The plans, described as Lancaster City Council’s largest housing and capital project, will see homes refurbished and new homes being built that are energy efficient and use greener building materials and meet stringent ‘Passivhaus’ standards.

Regeneration of the Mainway estate is expected to take five years to complete. The work is also expected to include the transformation of the former Skerton High School site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The proposed transformation of Mainway estate.

Tom Hargreaves, director at AG, who will be leading the consultancy’s project team, said: “The scheme’s focus is to take existing housing stock and refurbish it while creating new high quality housing that will vastly improve the quality of life for many of Mainway’s residents.”

He added: “This regeneration project is underpinned by creating lasting sustainability while breathing new life into the area - not just by creating high-quality homes but also by revitalising the area, which will be the catalyst to develop a strong sense of place.”

AG Project + Building Consultancy, has locations in Preston, Manchester and Sheffield. The property consultant employs 30 people providing expert advice for clients in the public and private sectors on project development and consultancy and commercial building surveying.

LancasterLancaster City Council