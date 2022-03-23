Consultants appointed to oversee regeneration of Lancaster’s Mainway estate
AG Project + Building Consultancy has been appointed by Lancaster City Council to oversee the multi-million pound regeneration of the Mainway estate in Lancaster.
The first phase of work will be starting later this year on the 1960s estate near the River Lune. Further phases are anticipated to follow in future years.
The plans, described as Lancaster City Council’s largest housing and capital project, will see homes refurbished and new homes being built that are energy efficient and use greener building materials and meet stringent ‘Passivhaus’ standards.
Regeneration of the Mainway estate is expected to take five years to complete. The work is also expected to include the transformation of the former Skerton High School site.
Tom Hargreaves, director at AG, who will be leading the consultancy’s project team, said: “The scheme’s focus is to take existing housing stock and refurbish it while creating new high quality housing that will vastly improve the quality of life for many of Mainway’s residents.”