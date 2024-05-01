Construction business launches in Lancaster with the promise to shake up the industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Kelly, Founder and CEO of Quayside Construction, brings a unique blend of expertise and innovation to the table. With a passion for challenging the status quo and a commitment to unparalleled client service, Kelly is determined to do it differently.

"We're here to do things differently and to redefine the construction experience into a seamless, stress-free, and truly enjoyable journey," says James Kelly. "At Quayside Construction, we're not just redefining construction; we're revolutionising it. Our fresh approach puts peace of mind at the forefront of everything we do."

Quayside Construction sets itself apart with its unwavering commitment to exemplary client service and a refreshing can-do attitude. Whether it's maintenance services, residential builds, or commercial projects, Quayside Construction's goal remains the same: to transform the construction experience into something extraordinary.

James Kelly, Founder & Director of Quayside Construction

"Our mission is to ensure that every client's journey with us is a seamless one, where stress takes a backseat and solutions drive every step," adds Kelly. "Your peace of mind is at the heart of everything we do."

Megan Taylor, from Commercial Property & Development Consultants RP Taylor confirms Quayside Construction delivers on their promises

"We are absolutely thrilled with the exceptional work carried out by Quayside Construction! Their expertise in major external redecoration at Victoria Wharf Apartments on St Georges Quay in Lancaster has truly transformed our space. From meticulous woodwork repairs to ensuring every new opener was in place, they handled our huge, listed building with utmost care.

Furthermore, their dedication to excellence shines through in the upcoming replacement of all our railings with a galvanised powder coated finish, set to be completed by 2nd May.

But it doesn't end there! Quayside Construction also worked wonders with the full internal decoration of Riverside Lofts Apartments spanning 4 floors. Not to mention, they tackled roof repairs for the same building with finesse.

We can't thank James and the team at Quayside Construction enough for their professionalism, attention to detail, and outstanding results. They have truly exceeded our expectations, and we highly recommend them for any project, big or small!"

With a focus on innovation, creativity, and excellence, Quayside Construction is poised to shake up the construction industry in North Lancashire and South Lakeland and beyond. Clients can expect nothing less than exceptional results, delivered on time and within budget.