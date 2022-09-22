Community broadband firm near Lancaster wins awards double at national tech awards

Originally set up in the Lune Valley, B4RN (Broadband for the Rural North) and its volunteers have spent the last decade getting isolated rural communities connected to gigabit full fibre broadband in north Lancashire, the Yorkshire Dales, Cumbria, Northumberland (Allen Valleys), Norfolk and Cheshire.

And they are now celebrating new success by being named as ‘Broadband Provider of the Year’ as well as claiming the ‘Community Improvement Award’.

As part of its unique build model, B4RN relies on volunteers from the areas it serves to get communities connected.

B4RN chief operating officer Tom Rigg and CEO Michael Lee with the Connected Britain Awards.

As B4RN’s volunteer and media manager Jorj Haston puts it: “B4RN really couldn’t do it without the volunteers, who’ve given their time, expertise, hard work…and tea and cake!

“It’s fantastic to be part of such a brilliant organisation helping communities bring fibre broadband to their rural areas.”

B4RN’s CEO Michael Lee and chief operating officer Tom Rigg collected the awards at the Connected Britain conference in London on Tuesday.

Michael said: "It’s a significant moment for B4RN to be recognised as the UK’s ‘Broadband provider of the Year'. For the last 10 years we have worked shoulder to shoulder with rural communities to bring some of the best internet service in the country to some of the hardest to reach places.

B4RN accepting the Broadband Provider of the Year Award.

"This award, alongside the 'Community Improvement Award’, are testament to the real impact we are now having on these rural communities, and the improvements we are bringing to day-to-day rural life.

"This achievement was only possible thanks to the hard work, grit and determination of our amazing communities volunteers, staff, contractors and landowners, and the fantastic working relationships we hold with local and national government.

"Everyone who has supported B4RN over the years should be immensely proud that if you’re looking for the best broadband in the country, you’ll find it in rural Norfolk, and you’ll find it in across the rural north."

The Connected Britain Awards recognise the most significant and innovative organisations, solutions and programmes that are shaping Britain’s digital future.

B4RN accepting the Community Improvement Award.