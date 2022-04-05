Closure threat for popular charity bookshop in Lancaster

The building that houses the bookshop on Penny Street in Lancaster is up for sale and if it is bought by someone who wants to adapt it into further retail premises, a restaurant, or student accommodation, the bookshop would have to close.

Agents Entwistle Green said on their website: “Prominently positioned within the heart of Lancaster City Centre and set amongst other popular retail units, restaurants and offices - this long established bookshop is now available to purchase, with the added bonus of having a maisonette living accommodation situated on the first floor which is accessed through a separate front door.”

“The shop unit is currently operating as Oxfam bookshop. There is a temporary tenancy in place with a rolling lease so there is also the opportunity to adapt the building to become further either retail premises, a restaurant, or as student living accommodation."Ground floor is a retail floor with laminate flooring and LED slim panel lighting, with two shop floor areas with a large office/staff room area at the back.“Upstairs there is a maisonette flat offering spacious accommodation and all the character you would expect of a property of this era. The flat has its own separate front entrance and is particularly large, spanning over two floors, with kitchen, reception room, bedroom and bathroom - in need of some refurbishment.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oxfam shop on Penny Street in Lancaster. The building is up for sale. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green.

A spokesman for Oxfam said: “We are hoping to be able to renew the lease with the shop’s new owner so we can continue to sell books to the community, and raise money for Oxfam’s work fighting poverty around the world.”