Plans for 70 sustainable new homes in south Lancaster have been given the green light after a second application by north west homebuilder Northstone.

The site, south of Lawson’s Bridge in Scotforth Road, was originally given planning consent for development by councillors in 2021.

Northstone submitted a new and revised reserved matters application in July for 70 new sustainable homes in a variety of styles and sizes, alongside improved public open space.

This new application took into consideration comments made by officials at Lancaster City Council on the initial submission, which was refused in March 2023, and addressed the issues that were raised, although Northstone has also appealed that decision and awaits a decision from the Planning Inspectorate.

How the development might look.

The revised application saw a reduction in the number of homes from 74 to 70, and the inclusion of a broader variety of housing, including bungalows.

The public open space has also been redesigned, to provide two further areas of green space across the site, for the community to enjoy.

Jonathan England, development director at Northstone, said: “We are grateful for decision taken by the committee to approve our scheme for Scotforth Road.

"The project team has worked tirelessly to design suitable schemes that represent good placemaking and pushes the boundary of what is achievable from sustainable-led housing developments, and it is great to see that work recognised by the council.

“Our proposals have adopted an innovative and sustainable approach to design that represent a clear opportunity to deliver high quality energy efficient homes that are so desperately needed in this area.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to comment on our scheme during the initial public consultation and the insights from members and officers following the subsequent applications, and we look forward to working closely with the community during construction.